1/1
Deidre Ann Grubb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deidre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deidre (Dee Dee) Ann (Benner) Grubb Deidre (Dee Dee) Ann Grubb (Benner) 69, of Saint Lawrence, passed away peacefully on 7/29/2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Deidre was the wife of her high school sweetheart Daniel Grubb Sr. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on July 26, 2020. Born 7/23/1951 in Reading, Pa she was the daughter of Barbara Harris (Arnold) and late Walter Benner. She was a 1969 graduate of Exeter High and also graduated from Bryland Beauty School and Reading Area Community College. Deidre was a member of the Community UCC, St Lawrence. The American Cancer Society, Relay For Life, St. Lawrence woman’s club, and Daniel Boone Rod & Gun club where she enjoyed archery target shooting. She also loved spending time at the beach and camping in Delaware with family and friends. Dee Dee was the bravest, strongest most determined warrior during her 17 year battle with cancer. She was a role model and true inspiration to many. Her vibrant personality and contagious smile earned her the nickname “Sunshine”. A long time Cancer Society relayer, volunteer and speaker for the Relay For Life and an outstanding volunteer and speaker for” Voices of Hope”. She was a timeless mentor, advocate and support person to many fellow cancer patients. She dedicated her life to finding a cure by participating in clinical trials and donating her body to science. She is predeceased by her niece Nicole Howe (Knepp) She is survived by her Loving Husband Daniel Grubb Sr. Children Daniel Grubb Jr., Dana Tomko (Grubb). Sister’s Dawn Knepp and Carol Cummings. Brother R. Scott Benner. Seven Grandchildren Angela, Danny, Celeste, Desiree, Chloe, Maddie and Penelope. Five Great Grandchildren Aubrey, Aria, Hunter, Brianna and Paisley. Many nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to fulfill her wish of celebrating her life on Sunday August 30th 1:00 to 4:00 at Bums Rush Restaurant 665 Route 61 Orwigsburg, Pa 17961 Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/deedeegrubb/danatomko

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Dear Carol and family,
As soon as I saw Dee’s photo, she brought back memories of you two at Acutech!
I am so very sorry. I’m sure Dee will have a special place in the hearts of all she loved.
My sincere sympathy.
Sharon Maberry
Sharon Maberry Kellett Formando
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved