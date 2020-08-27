Deidre (Dee Dee) Ann (Benner) Grubb Deidre (Dee Dee) Ann Grubb (Benner) 69, of Saint Lawrence, passed away peacefully on 7/29/2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Deidre was the wife of her high school sweetheart Daniel Grubb Sr. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on July 26, 2020. Born 7/23/1951 in Reading, Pa she was the daughter of Barbara Harris (Arnold) and late Walter Benner. She was a 1969 graduate of Exeter High and also graduated from Bryland Beauty School and Reading Area Community College. Deidre was a member of the Community UCC, St Lawrence. The American Cancer Society
, Relay For Life
, St. Lawrence woman’s club, and Daniel Boone Rod & Gun club where she enjoyed archery target shooting. She also loved spending time at the beach and camping in Delaware with family and friends. Dee Dee was the bravest, strongest most determined warrior during her 17 year battle with cancer. She was a role model and true inspiration to many. Her vibrant personality and contagious smile earned her the nickname “Sunshine”. A long time Cancer Society
relayer, volunteer and speaker for the Relay For Life
and an outstanding volunteer and speaker for” Voices of Hope”. She was a timeless mentor, advocate and support person to many fellow cancer patients. She dedicated her life to finding a cure by participating in clinical trials and donating her body to science. She is predeceased by her niece Nicole Howe (Knepp) She is survived by her Loving Husband Daniel Grubb Sr. Children Daniel Grubb Jr., Dana Tomko (Grubb). Sister’s Dawn Knepp and Carol Cummings. Brother R. Scott Benner. Seven Grandchildren Angela, Danny, Celeste, Desiree, Chloe, Maddie and Penelope. Five Great Grandchildren Aubrey, Aria, Hunter, Brianna and Paisley. Many nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to fulfill her wish of celebrating her life on Sunday August 30th 1:00 to 4:00 at Bums Rush Restaurant 665 Route 61 Orwigsburg, Pa 17961 Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
by visiting: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/deedeegrubb/danatomko