Del M. Coldren, 74, of Shillington, passed away, February 24, 2020 at 12:17 AM in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late H. Grant and G. Fern (Kegerise) Coldren. Del worked as a custodian for the Governor Mifflin Middle School for 28 years before retiring in 2003. He grew up attending Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington. Del was an active member of the Shillington Lions Club since 2004. He was also a member of AARP and the Governor Mifflin Retirees. Del was a gentle soul that could always be seen walking around Shillington or waiting at the bus stop. He is survived by several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. The Reverend Thomas Reinsel will officiate. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Viewing Monday from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Please remember Del by making a contribution in his memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the Shillington Lions Club, P.O. Box 153, Shillington, PA 19607. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020