Dolores E. (Hidalgo) Priebe, 84, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Collier Hospice Center at Exempla Lutheran Medical, Wheat Ridge, Colo.
She was the beloved wife of Otto Robert Priebe, who died May 17, 2009.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Mario A. and Ethel R. (Lively) Hidalgo.
Dolores was a member of Grace Lutheran Church,
Shillington, and Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mohnton.
She was employed by Governor Mifflin School District working in the cafeteria for 17 years, retiring in June of 1987.
Dolores is survived by a daughter, Jodie L. Priebe, wife of Michael L. Maybury, Lakewood, Colo, with whom she
resided; and a son, E. John, husband of Carol Ann
(Kowalski) Biagianti, Redmond, Wash.; five grandchildren: Kristin and Erin Hoff, Syndey Maybury and Heather and Jonathan Erik Biagianti; and three great-granddaughters: Charlotte, Kaydence and Brynlee, also survive her.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30
Liberty St., Shillington, PA, 19607. Burial will follow in
Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers,
contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA, 19508.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be
recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.