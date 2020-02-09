Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delvin Slichter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delvin Slichter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delvin Slichter Obituary
Delvin “Jay” Slichter, 89, of Wernersville, formerly of Mohnton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy B. (Bender) Slichter. Born in Cedar Top, he was the son of the late Melvin H. and Cyloma (Ludwig) Slichter. Jay was a graduate of the former Mohnton High School and the Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was employed as a toolmaker for AT&T for 28 years. He was a member of Saint John’s Lutheran Church, in Mohnton; Washington Camp # 211, P.O.S.A.; lifetime membership in the Mohnton Fish & Game Assoc. and the former Cedar Top Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and golf. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Brenda Slichter, of Wernersville; and Lisa Stettler, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Sara and Anna Stettler; and a brother, Melvin R. Slichter. He was predeceased by a brother, Noel Slichter; and a sister, Corrine Wertz. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -