Delvin “Jay” Slichter, 89, of Wernersville, formerly of Mohnton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy B. (Bender) Slichter. Born in Cedar Top, he was the son of the late Melvin H. and Cyloma (Ludwig) Slichter. Jay was a graduate of the former Mohnton High School and the Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was employed as a toolmaker for AT&T for 28 years. He was a member of Saint John’s Lutheran Church, in Mohnton; Washington Camp # 211, P.O.S.A.; lifetime membership in the Mohnton Fish & Game Assoc. and the former Cedar Top Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and golf. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Brenda Slichter, of Wernersville; and Lisa Stettler, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Sara and Anna Stettler; and a brother, Melvin R. Slichter. He was predeceased by a brother, Noel Slichter; and a sister, Corrine Wertz. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020