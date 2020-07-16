Demetrios (James) Morris Graham Since his birth on October 26, 1957, Demetrios (James) Morris Graham painted a beautiful tapestry of a life with his infectious laughter, loving spirit, and kind-hearted soul. He departed his family and friends on July 13 at the age of 62, joining his doting parents Angeline and Evangello N. Graham and brother-in-law George H. Kazarian who predeceased him in death. Born in Bridgeport, CT, James was a 1976 graduate of Wilson High School in Sinking Springs. A proud Bulldog, James won numerous medals on the diving team and played baritone horn in the school band. James performed in the Reading Buccaneers Marching Band for several years. He attended Kutztown University, majoring in art. He held firm to his passion for drawing, painting, and calligraphy, and his pieces became treasured family keepsakes. Affectionately known as Uncle Jim, his family truly delighted in the time they spent with him. They adored hearing Uncle Jim’s renditions of Beach Boys and Beatles songs, Greek chanting, bird calls, and impressions of the munchkins from the Wizard of Oz. A devoted member of the Greek Orthodox Church, James was the best example of compassion, kindness, and joy and he will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his siblings Anastasia N. Kazarian of East Falmouth, MA; Nick and Patty Graham of Reading; Peter and Cheryl Graham of New Haven, CT; Kallie and Mel Kauffman of Newville; and Jo-Anne and Eric Shellhamer of East Petersburg; as well as his godson Christopher M. Kazarian of East Falmouth, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 10-11 am, followed immediately by a funeral service at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park where James will be entombed next to his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to be serving the family. www.theocauman.com