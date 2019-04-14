Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Adler.

Denise M. Adler, 52, passed April 12th in Berks Heim.

Born in Easton, Pa., she was the daughter of Shirley M. (Sullivan) and the late Jeffrey Adler.

She worked in the hospitality industry and also as a

cashier for Redner's Markets.

She is also survived by siblings: Beth Weller, Audrey Dunkleberger, Crystal Adler and Brian Adler; nieces,

Shannon and Alisha; nephews, Michael and Conner.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 12 noon in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to time of service.

Interment will follow service in Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McGlinn Cancer Institute, Reading Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612.

