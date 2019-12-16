Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Hart Obituary
Denise Mae Hart, 51, of Mohnton, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Wernersville. She was the wife of Edwin Nogue, with whom she shared seven years of marriage on March 1. Denise, a daughter of the late Leonard L. and Margaret M. (Garlin) Hart, was born in Reading, on Dec. 18, 1967. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Jayden L. Noguet, at home; and two brothers, Michael L. Hart, Sinking Spring; and Daniel P. Hart, Richland. Denise was a 1985 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and was currently working as an independent commercial cleaner. Services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name and payable to Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville PA 19565, to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -