Denise Mae Hart, 51, of Mohnton, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Wernersville. She was the wife of Edwin Nogue, with whom she shared seven years of marriage on March 1. Denise, a daughter of the late Leonard L. and Margaret M. (Garlin) Hart, was born in Reading, on Dec. 18, 1967. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Jayden L. Noguet, at home; and two brothers, Michael L. Hart, Sinking Spring; and Daniel P. Hart, Richland. Denise was a 1985 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and was currently working as an independent commercial cleaner. Services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name and payable to Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville PA 19565, to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019