Denise Michele Smith, age 69, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Furlong, PA, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was born October 15, 1950 in Reading, PA daughter of the late Cyril and Margaret (McDonough) Pisanick. Denise was a 1968 graduate of Wilson High School in Whitfield, PA and also attended the McCann School of Business in Reading, PA. She began her career as an Executive Secretary to the Controller at Columbia-Minerva Corp., in Robesonia, PA. Denise later worked as an Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Pilling Surgical Instruments in Fort Washington, PA. On April 8, 1972 she married the love of her life, Kenneth P. Smith. Five years later they welcomed the birth of their only child, Matthew Peter Smith. For the next nine years she stepped away from her career to raise her son. In May of 1987, Denise partnered with her husband and founded Insurance Specialties Services, Inc., in Jamison, PA. Denise held the position of Secretary/Treasurer of the company, which was licensed and did business in all 50 states. She received the Accredited Adviser in Insurance (AAI) professional designation from the Insurance Institute of America. In 2014, she and her husband sold the company and retired to southern Delaware. For over 29 years, they have owned a secondary residence in Warren, Vermont. They created many happy memories skiing, fishing and enjoying all the great activities Vermont had to offer. Denise liked to travel both for business and pleasure. She had a passion for cooking and shared her passion with family. Having family in her kitchen preparing meals together were some of her happiest times especially around holidays. She is survived by her husband of almost 48 years, Kenneth P. Smith; a son, Matthew Peter Smith and his wife Jill of Norristown, PA and a brother Cyril John Pisanick and his wife Teresa of Wyomissing, PA. To know Denise was to Love Her. She was a Mother, Friend, Mentor and an Inspiration to all those around her. She truly celebrated life and could always be counted on for a smile and a big hug. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970, where friends and family may call after 11 A.M. Interment will be held at a later date at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Denise’s name to Beebe Medical Foundation for Tunnell Cancer Center, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020