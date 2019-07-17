Denise A. Nocera, 61 of Birdsboro, passed away on July 15th in the Wyomissing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the companion of the late Jeffery Dunkle. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Myrtle E. (Snyder) Nocera. She was employed for over 20 years as a clerk at Royer's Flowers on 5th St., Reading. Dee was a lover of animals, art and music. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Denise was predeceased by one brother, Brian T. Nocera. Surviving is one brother, Michael "Mitch," husband of

Patty Nocera, Reading, Pa.; sisters, Cheryl, wife of Ron Garl; Brenda, wife of Ira Eberly; and Shelly Nocera, all of

Reading; Gina Hunt, Birdsboro; 8 nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Kenneth. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27th from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., from the Lucky Star, 1430 Moss St., Reading. Interment will be private.

CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park,

Reading, has charge of arrangements.

www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com



