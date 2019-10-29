|
Denise A. Wybranski, 61, of Boyertown. Wife of Stephen S. Wybranski. Passed away in her residence on Sunday October 27, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA. She was a daughter of the late Paul Flynn and Katherine (Morris) Flynn of NJ. She worked as a Flight Attended for over 4 years before she was married. She also volunteered and attended at both Most Blessed Sacrament at the church and school and at St. Columbkill RCC. Denise was a loving wife, mother and volunteer. Denise is survived by her children. Stephen M. Wybranski of Kutztown, Michael J. Wybranski of Boyertown, Daniel J. Wybranski of Boyertown and Laura M. wife of Keith Engle of Boyertown. Siblings, Michael and Paul Flynn. Grandchildren, Rhiannon, John Paul, Rose, Kieran and Meghan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Columbkill Catholic Church200 Indian Springs Rd. Boyertown, PA. 19512 on Friday November 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Family and friends may call at church on Friday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Interment will be in Most Blessed Sacrament Church Cemetery, Bally. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019