Denise Young
Denise Marie Young Denise Marie Young, 56, of Reinholds, passed away September 18, 2020 at 9:14 PM in the emergency room at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the loving wife of Roger M. Young who passed away September 14th. They would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on September 22nd. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth W. and June R. (Nye) Reinhart. She was the assistant bakery manager for Weis Market. Denise was a loving wife and mother. She was a Penn State fan and enjoyed baking, especially with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter – Heather M. Young wife of Clayton P. Moyer of Akron and her sisters – Penny widow of Carl Milligan, Faith wife of Terry Gerhart and Betty wife of Dean Spangler. Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10-11 AM. Private funeral services for Roger & Denise, officiated by the Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr., will be webcast at 11:00 AM. To view, go to www.kleefuneralhome.com and log into the obituary for Denise M. Young. Click on icon that says webcast. Please remember Denise by making a contribution to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
