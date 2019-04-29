Mrs. Denna M. (Guldin) McDonough, 46, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at her home,

surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 17, 1972, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Mabel M. (Good) Guldin. She and her husband of 21 years, Darryl L. McDonough, were married on May 24, 1997, at St. John's Hains Church, Wernersville.

Denna worked for many years in day care. She also worked at Hechinger, Heidelberg Family Restaurant and for several eye doctors.

Denna was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir, a greeter, an usher and a communion steward. She was also a proud member of the Zipper Sisters. Denna was a 1991 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School.

Denna loved shopping, reading and spending time with her beagles, Copper and Bella. Most of all, Denna loved spending time with Darryl, and her family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Darryl, and her furry kids, Copper and Bella, are her brothers, Dale Guldin, Adamstown, and Douglas Guldin, husband of Peggy

(Hornberger) Guldin, Wernersville; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jeanne L. (Kahler) and Dennis L. McDonough, Milton, Del.; her brother-in-law, Dean McDonough, husband of Sherry (Frantz) McDonough, Sinking Spring; and her sister-in-law, Anneliese (McDonough) Gehris, wife of Stewart Gehris, Mohrsville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and by her two godsons, Austin and Andrew.

Along with her parents, Denna was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Addams.

Funeral services for Denna will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., West Lawn, Pa. Burial will follow in St. John's Hains Cemetery, Wernersville.

Viewings will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, Attn: Wishing Well, 15 Woodside Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Denna and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



