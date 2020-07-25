1/3
Dennis Fink
Dennis E. Fink passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Dennis graduated from Wyomissing High School in 1962. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, graduating from the Air Force Academy in 1966, serving his country as a pilot in Vietnam where he flew an F-100 Super Saber. He later served as an instructor at the Air Force Academy. He completed two master’s degrees, one in chemistry from Colorado State University, and one in Biochemistry from the University of California Riverside. He was married and divorced twice. Besides having one son from his first marriage, he also became a foster parent and cared deeply for those children while in his care. He also enjoyed sharing his love for reading by delivering books with the bookmobile for the Reading Public Library. He continued to study and put his knowledge to use researching cures for heart disease and ways to reduce the effects of aging. Dennis was predeceased by both parents, Harold and Barbara Fink, and a brother Terry Fink, all of Wyomissing. He is survived by his son Mike Fink, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandson Liam, brother Greg Fink, sister-in-law Jeannie, nephew Eric Fink (son of Terry), nephew Ben Fink (son of Greg), and niece Bridget Glover (daughter of Greg). Services are private. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in his name to Veterans Making a Difference 2414 Spring Street West Lawn, PA 19609 Arrangements Thru Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, . Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
