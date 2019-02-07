Dennis Raymond Ford, 70, of Exeter Township, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Christine A. (Fee) Ford.

He was born in Philadelphia on January 13, 1949, a son of the late Lee and Theresa (Petchner) Ford.

Dennis was employed by Paychex in Norristown as a processing supervisor for 15 years, last working Tuesday.

He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman

Catholic Church. Dennis enjoyed golfing and bowling and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.

He is also survived by his five sons: Patrick D. Ford and his significant other, Paisley Moyer, of Exeter Twp.,

Timothy M. Ford and his fiancé, Ashley Ouellette, of Spring Twp., Andrew and his wife, Maria Ford, of Levittown,

Dennis Ford Jr. and his significant other, Patricia Taylor, of Levittown, Frank and his wife, Allison Ford, of

Levittown; his four daughters: Rebecca L. and her husband, David Andrejasik, of Exeter Twp., Heather Ford and her significant other, Stephen Wilkinson, of Levittown, Sandy and her husband, Joe Barbieri, of Levittown, Sharon and her husband, Richard Jordan, of Leitttown; his sister,

Shirley and her husband, Dean Goodwin, of Fort Worth, Texas; and 16 grandchildren.

A gathering will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10-11 a.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd.,

Reiffton. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 3893 Adler Pl., #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, Attn: Berks Regional RFL in memory of Dennis R. Ford. www.aumansinc.com



