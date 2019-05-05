Dennis L. Hagan, 73, of St. Lawrence, passed away in the ER at Reading Hospital on May 2, 2019.

He was the husband of Kathy A. (Weiler) Hagan.

Born in Washington, Pa., he was a son of

the late Joseph K. and Ruth Mary

(Williams) Hagan.

Dennis served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War.

Anytime the branches of service were being honored, Dennis would always remind you of the 5th branch of service, the U.S. Coast Guard.

He worked for 20 years for the Welders &

Pipe Fitters Union # 798, Tulsa, Okla., and later for 20 years at Carpenter

Technology, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM, Rajah Shrine, Rajah Legion of Honor, serving as Commander in 1996, and currently serving as their Adjutant since 2008, Mid-Atlantic Shrine Assn. Legion of Honor Commander 2009-2010 and was the

current President of Rajah Hospital Service.

Dennis enjoyed model railroading,

gardening and loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Kathy, he is

survived by his sons, David W., husband of Karri Hagan, Traverse City, Mich., Jamie A., husband of Aida Weiler, Birdsboro; his brother, Joseph J. Hagan Sr., husband of Joyce, Birdsboro; his five grandchildren: Erica, Ashley, Anthony, Ethan, Alexa; his two great-grandchildren, Curtis and Darius; and his niece; nephew; four great-nieces and -nephews; and several great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington.

Masonic service conducted by Reading Lodge No. 549 at 8:00 p.m. Funeral procession departs on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., PROMPTLY, with graveside services at 2 p.m. Rev. David C. Newhart, Rajah Chaplain, officiating.

Interment with military honors in Indiantown Gap

National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

Please honor Dennis by making contributions to

, c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



