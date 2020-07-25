Dennis Hermann

Dennis A. Hermann, 70, passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-West Reading. Born in Reading, Dennis was the son of Holocaust survivors, the late Henry and Betty (Gerson) Herman. Mr. Hermann is survived by his sister Ellen H. Azrael, wife of Marshall of Reading, as well as his niece, Rose, Brookhaven. He was preceded in death by his brother Franklin Hermann and his beloved aunt and uncle, Hiddie and Solly Gernsheimer. Before entering Manor Care in West Reading, Dennis resided for many years at the Selinsgrove State School and the Hamburg Center, and then the Merrywood Prospectus Group Home. He loved baseball, especially the Phillies, old cowboy movies and TV shows, car rides, cats, and farms full of cows. A graveside service will be held in Mt. Sinai Cemetery Shillington, Monday July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Rabbi Brian Michelson will officiate. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road Exeter is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice
or Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, 555 Warwick Drive, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.