Dennis Hoke

Guest Book
  • "I believe this was the nice young boy I went on the bus..."
    - thomas hall
Service Information
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA
17067
(717)-866-4233
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Hamlin Cemetery
Bethel Twp., PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Dennis R. Hoke, 65, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Born in Lebanon, on June 9, 1953, he was a son of the late Patricia (Price) and George M. Hoke.

Dennis was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his brothers: Michael Hoke, husband of Debbie, David Hoke, husband of Sharon, Kevin Hoke, and Gary Hoke, husband of Bonnie; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Hamlin Cemetery Bethel Twp., Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown. GroseFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.