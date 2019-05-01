Dennis R. Hoke, 65, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Born in Lebanon, on June 9, 1953, he was a son of the late Patricia (Price) and George M. Hoke.

Dennis was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his brothers: Michael Hoke, husband of Debbie, David Hoke, husband of Sharon, Kevin Hoke, and Gary Hoke, husband of Bonnie; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Hamlin Cemetery Bethel Twp., Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown. GroseFH.com



