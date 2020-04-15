|
Dennis I. Fies, 79, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in his home with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Carolyn M. (Garman) Fies, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Born in Ontelaunee Township, PA, he was the son of the late Walter I. and Grace (Williams) Fies. During 4 years and 8 months of chemo and three clinical trials, Dennis had unbelievable strength to keep his spirts up while managing his Pancreatic Cancer. He was a graduate of Reading High School in 1958. Dennis was employed by Met-Ed as a lineman for 19 years and then as a field tester for 15 years until his retirement in April 2001. Dennis loved to travel, he was always "ready to roll!" He and Carolyn went to many destinations, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and all over the States. He was a gun, bow hunter and fisherman and if you asked him where he was going, he always replied with "I’m going fishing. I hear they’re biting." He could fix anything that needed to be fixed and was always there for you when you needed him. If you knew Dennis, you knew you had a friend. He will be missed by so many people. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by three daughters: Brenda J. Beissel, widow of Robert C., Bern Township; Deborah A. Henretty wife of Robert M, Denver, PA; Donna D. Mann, wife of Michael W, Muhlenberg Township; four grandchildren: Nicole M. ILIC, Ashley R. Bracci, Travis M. Mann (deceased) and Leah M. Bender; and four great-grandchildren: Logan M. and Kaylee A.; Milina M. and Ella R. Also surviving are two step-daughters, Candi L. Cremer of Exeter Township and Cina C. Haas wife of Edward F., Mt. Pleasant, SC; four step-grandchildren, Aaron E. Haas, Ryan C. Haas, Rashel H. Castlegrande and Dalton C. Tice; and one step-great-granddaughter: Liliana L.; and brothers Lewis A. Fies and Robert Fies. A private viewing and service will be held in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dennis' name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit http://www.LutzFuneralHome.com
