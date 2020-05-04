Dennis Krauss
Dennis Norman “Denny” Krauss, 61, of Mertztown, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Sherri L. (Snyder) Krauss, whom he married on May 16, 1987. Born in Allentown, Dennis was a son of Mable S. (Butz) Krauss of Mertztown, and the late Norman F. “Pappy” Krauss. Denny worked as a Mechanic for over 30 years at Krauss Auto Service, Mertztown. He also worked at the Alburtis Foundry and most recently, O’Brien’s Moving and Storage, Allentown. Denny was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion, and The Brothers of ’76, Topton. He was proud of his 1967 GTO and enjoyed attending truck shows. He was known for playing Santa Claus for many years in the Topton and Merztown Area. In addition to his wife of 32 years, Sherri, and mother, Mable, Dennis is survived by his two sons, Jeremy D., husband of Crystal (Trexler) Krauss, Walnuttown, and Scott D., husband of Holly (Briner) Krauss, Lyons; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Kylie Krauss. He is also survived by his siblings, Norman H. Krauss, Mertztown, Richard W. Krauss, Bally, Helen S. Hilbert, Mertztown, Rose M. Quillman, Bowers, Virginia L. “Gini” Barrett, Mertztown, Dawn C. Sheetz, Alburtis, and Bonny C. Kressley, Mertztown; and his father and mother-in-law, Gary and Eloise Snyder, Mertztown. There will be a drive-thru viewing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. Private graveside services and interment will follow in Christ Union Niantic Cemetery, Barto. The family requests contributions be made in Denny’s memory to The American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at www.cancer.org/donate. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
12:00 - 2:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
MAY
7
Graveside service
Christ Union Niantic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the Krauss family at Denny's passing. I've known the Krauss's since I was in high school in the late 1960's when father went there to visit or on business. Denny was the youngest and I remember selling him my electric guitar and small amplifier. He was always fun and got in trouble for it when he was supposed to working...lol. Later, after Pappy died, he was older and not the same kid as I knew him but still pleasant to be around. I pray that your memories of him help you to heal, and the healing balm of the Holy Spirit's presence. God bless you all.
George Jr
Friend
Sincere condolences to the family of Dennis Krauss from the brothers and sisters of the Topton Legion Post 217.
Charles Ackerman
Friend
Charles Ackerman
