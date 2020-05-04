My sincere condolences to the Krauss family at Denny's passing. I've known the Krauss's since I was in high school in the late 1960's when father went there to visit or on business. Denny was the youngest and I remember selling him my electric guitar and small amplifier. He was always fun and got in trouble for it when he was supposed to working...lol. Later, after Pappy died, he was older and not the same kid as I knew him but still pleasant to be around. I pray that your memories of him help you to heal, and the healing balm of the Holy Spirit's presence. God bless you all.

George Jr

Friend