Dennis Norman “Denny” Krauss, 61, of Mertztown, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Sherri L. (Snyder) Krauss, whom he married on May 16, 1987. Born in Allentown, Dennis was a son of Mable S. (Butz) Krauss of Mertztown, and the late Norman F. “Pappy” Krauss. Denny worked as a Mechanic for over 30 years at Krauss Auto Service, Mertztown. He also worked at the Alburtis Foundry and most recently, O’Brien’s Moving and Storage, Allentown. Denny was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion, and The Brothers of ’76, Topton. He was proud of his 1967 GTO and enjoyed attending truck shows. He was known for playing Santa Claus for many years in the Topton and Merztown Area. In addition to his wife of 32 years, Sherri, and mother, Mable, Dennis is survived by his two sons, Jeremy D., husband of Crystal (Trexler) Krauss, Walnuttown, and Scott D., husband of Holly (Briner) Krauss, Lyons; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Kylie Krauss. He is also survived by his siblings, Norman H. Krauss, Mertztown, Richard W. Krauss, Bally, Helen S. Hilbert, Mertztown, Rose M. Quillman, Bowers, Virginia L. “Gini” Barrett, Mertztown, Dawn C. Sheetz, Alburtis, and Bonny C. Kressley, Mertztown; and his father and mother-in-law, Gary and Eloise Snyder, Mertztown. There will be a drive-thru viewing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. Private graveside services and interment will follow in Christ Union Niantic Cemetery, Barto. The family requests contributions be made in Denny’s memory to The American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at www.cancer.org/donate. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.