Dennis L. Dereska Dennis L. Dereska, age 77, of Stony Creek, Mt Penn, went home to be with the Lord on July 17th at Reading Hospital, of natural causes, while in the company of his wife and son. He was born to Zigmond and Betty Dereska on March 5th, 1943. He grew up in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County PA and graduated from Mahanoy Area High in 1961. After high school he attended Stevens School of Technology in Lancaster and received his degree in 1965. He later attended Penn State where he earned a degree in Tool & Die Making. He spent most of his professional career at Carpenter Technology in Reading, PA. He joined Carpenter in 1978 and retired in 2005. Dennis had many varied interests in retirement. He was a member of New Life Bible Fellowship Church in Oley where he served as an Usher, a Deacon and on the Board of Forever Young. He was a fixture at the Church Welcome Center and participated in the Awana program. Outside of the church he enjoyed reading, watching sports and staying physically fit. He loved to travel throughout the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, The Caribbean and Europe. What Dennis enjoyed most of all was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce, his two children, Denise, wife of Edward Andruss of Texas, and Mark, husband of Antoinette Dereska of New York, his three granddaughters, Britta, Lilly and Riley and his three grandsons, Noah, Tyler and Wyatt. Due to the current circumstances a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to New Life Bible Church 2960 W Philadelphia Ave, Oley, PA 19547. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N. 4th St., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Condolences may be left at www.johnfeeneyfuneralhome.com
.