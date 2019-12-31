|
Dennis R. LaFaver Sr., 78, of Fleetwood, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Berks Heim, Leesport, Pa. Born April 12, 1941 in Maidencreek Township, he was the son of the late Elsie (Reis) and Harold LaFaver. He and his wife of 56 years, Wanda M. (Smith) LaFaver, were married on August 17, 1963 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. Dennis worked for nearly 26 years for NGK Metals, Tuckerton, as a furnace operator. He also worked for Pinnacle Equipment, Fleetwood, for 11 years. Dennis drove ambulance for Fleetwood Fire Company and Walnuttown Fire Company. He attended the Fleetwood Area School District and was a former member of the Breakfast Brothers, Fleetwood. Dennis loved golfing, flowers, playing cards and taking care of the yard. Surviving in addition to Dennis’ wife, Wanda, are his two children, Denise M. (LaFaver) Leibensperger, wife of Robert A. Leibensperger, Mertztown; and Dennis R. LaFaver Jr., husband of A. Michele (Rousseau) LaFaver, Richmond Township; his grandchildren: Steven, Bradley, Eric, Brandon, Nathan, Hannah, Brianna, Josetta, Hannah, Kris, Matthew and Erik; and by his great-grandchildren: Nathan, Stephanie, Alex, Allison, Preslee, Cash, Raelynn, Casen, Brayden, Carter, Dakota, Hunter, Rowen and Ryileigh. Dennis is also survived by his brother, Richard LaFaver, husband of Janice LaFaver, Fleetwood; and his sisters, Donna Frey, wife of Randy Frey, Connecticut; and Karen Leiby, Richmond Township. Along with his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Christopher LaFaver; and his sisters: Shirley Young, Sandra Weitzel and Patsy LaFaver. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at the American Legion, Ray A. Master Post 217, 133 Centre Ave, Topton. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Dennis and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020