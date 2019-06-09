Dr. Dennis Paul Lorah, 63, husband of Joan (Buckley) Lorah, of Lansdale, formerly of Boyertown, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Pauline D. (Angstadt) and Harry M. Lorah.

Dennis was a 1974 graduate of Boyertown Area High School. He received a B.S. in chemistry in 1978 from

Albright College. He continued his education at the

University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., where he

obtained his Ph.D. in chemistry in 1982. Dennis worked for Rohm and Haas as a creative and productive scientist. Within three years of employment, Dennis received the prestigious Otto Haas Award. He retired from Rohm and Haas as a senior research fellow after 25 years of service.

Dennis was a loving husband, father and brother. He was extremely proud of his children's accomplishments.

Dennis enjoyed traveling, Renaissance festivals and bicycle riding. He was an avid lifetime photographer. He was a member of the Doylestown Photography Club.

Dennis is survived by his wife; one son, Paul B. Lorah, husband of Abra (Conitz), of Redmond, Wash.; one

daughter, Marie P. Lorah, of Lansdale; and one sister, Diane L. McElwee, wife of Robert D., of Boyertown.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 West

Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Burial will be in Oley Cemetery, Spangsville.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., www.Morrellfuneralhome.com, is in charge of

arrangements.



