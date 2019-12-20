|
|
Dennis Dale Lutterschmidt, 63 years young, lost his battle to kidney cancer on Friday, December 20, 2019. He celebrated 29 years of marriage this year with his loving wife, Shirl (Merolli) Lutterschmidt, who couldn’t have asked for a better man to share her adventures, appointments, cries, laughs and break downs. Dennis was a man who helped others. He loved volunteering for the Optimist Club of Kutztown, Pa. He was the “Haptman for the ‘Pennsylvania Deutsch of Freunds.” He tried to keep the dialect alive. He loved to tinker with motors, go to auctions, travel, work in his garden and be the master griller at the family reunions. He loved and raised dogs throughout his entire life. Dennis graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School, New Tripoli. He attended Los Angeles Community College, South Plane College, Levelland, Texas, and Lehigh Community College, Schnecksville, Pa. He served in the Air Force and was employed by the U.S. Postal Service of the Lehigh Valley as a mechanic. Survivors: Dennis was the son of Alice Lutterschmidt, Topton, Pa., and the late Sigmund Lutterschmidt. In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves behind his mother-in-law, Theresa Merolli, of Topton; brothers, Richard (Kathy) Lutterschmidt and Ernest (Cathy) Lutterschmidt, both of Kutztown; brother-in-law, Nick (Stella) Merolli, of Florida; sister-in-law, Sharon Merolli, of Oaks. He has nieces and nephews in Kutztown, Florida, Colorado and New Jersey. Services: 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, at the Henry Auditorium at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Private Interment. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Dennis will be greatly missed by friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Lutheran Church, 1 S Home Ave, Topton, 19562, or Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Rd., Kutztown, 19530.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019