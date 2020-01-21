|
|
Dennis M. Keltz, 72, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, as a guest of The Highlands of Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Anita M. (Maslar) Keltz, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in April. He was the son of the late Josephine (Mazur) and Bernard T. Keltz, and step-son of Joann (Kerchoff) Keltz. Dennis was a 1965 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He earned his Associate's degree at St. Gregory’s University, Shawnee, OK. He graduated in 1969 with his Bachelor’s from West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV. He taught for seven years at La Salle Academy, Shillington, followed by a 28-year employment with Baldwin Hardware Corporation, during which he held many marketing positions. He retired as a Hardware Trade Show Manager in 2005. An adventurer, his early interests included skiing and scuba diving. Later in life, his interests were devoted to travel, gardening, and reading. He and Anita visited 25 countries throughout North America, Central America, South America, and Europe. They also visited all but three of the 50 states. Wherever he traveled, Dennis enjoyed flea markets. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his sisters: Joanne, widow of James Brenner, of West Chester; Bernadine K. DeSante of Exeter; Maureen Keltz of Wyomissing; and Beth, wife of Daniel C. Sell, Jr., of Sinking Spring. He is also survived by a large family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. In lieu of flowers, Dennis’s family asks donations be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604, or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dennis’s family would also like to thank the dedicated staff of the Highlands and of Heartland Hospice for the loving care they provided. Services for Dennis will be private at the convenience of his family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020