Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church
1954 - 2019
Dennis Martin Obituary
Dennis S. Martin, 65, formerly of Temple, died Monday evening, at the Penn State St. Joseph’s Medical Center Campus. He was transferred there from Manor Care, Laureldale, where he was a guest for the past two years. Born in Reading, on December 15, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Dolores Ann (Conville) Martin. Surviving is a son, Dennis S. Martin, of Laureldale; a granddaughter, Sophia; two sisters, Joan A. Boncoddo, of Wyomissing Hills; and Mary Ann Davidson, of Ontelaunee Township. He retired May 2017 with 31 years of service from the Borough of Laureldale. Dennis was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in the class of 1973. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Muhlenberg Athletic Association, Temple Fire Company, Central Fire Company, Muhlenberg Boosters Association and the Haymakers of Reading. Mass of Christian burial from Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., with Father Robert Finlan the celebrant. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
