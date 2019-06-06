Dennis W. Merkel, 61, of Kutztown, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, Pa.

Born March 2, 1958, in Allentown, Dennis was the son of Lee Merkel, Allentown, and Eva (Bowman) Neffs.

He and the love of his life, Connie E. (Snyder) Merkel, were married in Krumsville, on May 28, 1977, and recently celebrated their 42nd anniversary.

Dennis worked for 28 years for East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Lyons, as a material handler. He was a 1976 graduate of Parkland High School and loved street rods, hot rods, Elvis, doing yard work and especially his family.

Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife, Connie, are three children: Jeffrey L. Merkel, husband of Georgine D. (Stettler) Merkel, Allentown, Eric R. Merkel, husband of Alicia M. (Berger) Merkel, Topton, and Alyssa N. (Merkel) Solt, wife of Christopher J. Solt, Kutztown. He is also

survived by his grandchildren: Taylar, Sierra, Dylan,

Cooper and Lucas; his sister, Wanda L. (Merkel) Breitfeller, wife of Robert Breitfeller, Catasauqua, and his brother, Scott L. Merkel, Henryville, Pa.

Memorial Services for Dennis will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home &

Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dennis' memory to the David Prager Patient Assistance Fund or the Cancer Institute Clinical Research Fund, c/o LVHN

Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105-1883.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Dennis and his

family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be

offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



