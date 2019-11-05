|
Dennis R. Metz Dennis R. Metz, 68, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Eileen K. (Wagner) Metz. They were married on August 23, 1969 and celebrated fifty years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Donald R. and Josephine S. (Strause) Metz. He was a 1969 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. Dennis first worked for and then owned and operated Randall Rentschler, Inc., Hamburg. He then worked for fifteen years for Reading Foundry, managing the Pottsville branch. Dennis was a member of Frieden’s Church, Shartlesville. He was a life member of Little Antler Hunting Club, Lycoming; and a life member of Shartlesville Fish and Game Association. Dennis enjoyed spending time at the Outer Banks and collecting ‘57 Chevy memorabilia. He was an avid golfer and hunter, and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Troy A. Metz, and his wife Kelly, Rockville, MD; and Eric C. Metz, and his wife Amy, Bernville; and three grandchildren: Jameson, Elise and Kendyl. Dennis is also survived by two sisters: Karen M. (Metz), wife of Paul Bender, Bel Air, MD; and Lisa A. (Metz), wife of Rodney Rodgers, Lake Wynonah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden’s Church, P.O. Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19554. A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019