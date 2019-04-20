Dennis V. Przyjemski, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his residence in Mohnton.

He was the son of the late Charles and

Helen (Drobek) Przyjemski, and the loving husband of the late Karin (Ruffner)

Przyjemski.

A Reading High graduate of 1964, Dennis was eager to join the Marine Corps, in which he proudly served for four years.

After being honorably discharged from

service in 1969, he gained experience from a variety of jobs before retiring from a lengthy career as a machine operator at Multi-Plastics Extrusions Inc.

Dennis was generous and gregarious and he enjoyed

donating time and energy to many organizations in his community. He offered his services as a "jack of all trades" to the Governor Mifflin Music Association for twenty years. He also assisted with the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum,

primarily in the execution of their annual World War II Weekend.

Dennis was known as someone who loved to spread joy, whether it be by dressing as Santa in December and

distributing candy canes from his motorcycle, becoming fast friends through conversation with anyone he met or racing outside with giant milkbones to greet neighbors walking their dogs. Whatever he did he made people smile.

Dennis is survived by his children, Tiffany and Travis.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Jimski and Donald Przyjemski.

Viewings will be held at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home, 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton, on Tuesday, April 23, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 24, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A service will take place after Wednesday's viewing, followed by interment at Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis' memory to the Governor Mifflin Music Association or the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



