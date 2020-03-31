|
Dennis "Dippy" R. Hilbert, 71, of Blandon, formerly of Mertztown, died, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Kutztown Manor, where he was a patient since September. He was the husband of Mary J. (Scheirer) Hilbert. They were married September 25, 2009. Born in Longswamp Township, he was a son of Paul L. Hilbert, Mertztown, and the late Mildred E. (Peters) Hilbert. Dennis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. Dennis honorably served our country as a veteran of the United States Army. Dennis was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Class of 1966. Dennis was employed as an electrician by the former Bally Case & Cooler, Bally, then as an Automotive Detailer at the former Mente Chevrolet, Kutztown, and in the same capacity for Kutztown Auto Company, Kutztown. Dennis was a racing enthusiast, having raced car #45 at Dorney Park Speedway until 1969 when an accident prevented his further competitive driving, however Dennis continued to participate on the pit crew for the Hilbert Family-owned Freddy Hamm #45. Dennis enjoyed going to car cruises and shows with his beloved '70 Chevelle. He was a NASCAR fan and will miss his cats Thumper and Freddy. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 10 years, Mary, and his father, Paul L. Hilbert and his companion Betty Bleiler, Dennis is survived by several cousins. SERVICES: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. A Public visitation and Memorial Service will be announced once the gathering restrictions have been lifted. CONTRIBUTIONS: The Family requests contributions be made in Dennis' memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 37, Topton, or the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or on-line at www.kidney.org/donate. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020