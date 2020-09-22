1/3
Dennis R. Lorah
Dennis R. Lorah Dennis R. Lorah, 67, of Oley, passed away on September 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Penn State Health-St. Joseph where he was a patient for 1 week. Born in Blandon, he was a son of the late John W. Lorah and Shirley M. (Manmiller) Lorah Poling. He was a Laborer for the former Empire Steel, Laureldale and was a member of Maidencreek Church, Blandon. He was a Life member of the former VFW Post #38, Reading. Dennis enjoyed produce auctions, puzzles, fishing, hunting and especially his grandkids. He is survived by his daughters Patrice and Joanne, his step-daughter Crystal M. wife of Richard Rotkiske, Temple, his siblings, Bonnie L. Mayer, Reading, Scott A. Lorah, Fleetwood, Robert Loran, NC, several grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings – John, Barry, and Mary Quillman. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM followed with his funeral service at 5 PM. Interment with full military honors on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Funeral procession will leave from the funeral home promptly at 12 Noon on Monday. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
