Dennis R. Lorah Dennis R. Lorah, 67, of Oley, passed away on September 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Penn State Health-St. Joseph where he was a patient for 1 week. Born in Blandon, he was a son of the late John W. Lorah and Shirley M. (Manmiller) Lorah Poling. He was a Laborer for the former Empire Steel, Laureldale and was a member of Maidencreek Church, Blandon. He was a Life member of the former VFW Post #38, Reading. Dennis enjoyed produce auctions, puzzles, fishing, hunting and especially his grandkids. He is survived by his daughters Patrice and Joanne, his step-daughter Crystal M. wife of Richard Rotkiske, Temple, his siblings, Bonnie L. Mayer, Reading, Scott A. Lorah, Fleetwood, Robert Loran, NC, several grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings – John, Barry, and Mary Quillman. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM followed with his funeral service at 5 PM. Interment with full military honors on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Funeral procession will leave from the funeral home promptly at 12 Noon on Monday. www.kleefuneralhome.com