Dennis Rearden
Dennis J. Rearden, 68, of Reading, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in his brother’s, home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony B. "Wheezer", Jr. and Ethel A. (Maurer) Rearden. Dennis was a 1970 graduate of Central Catholic High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Kutztown University. He went on to attain his Master's Degree from Oregon State University. Dennis was an engineer most of his life working in multiple locations for waste water treatment facilities in the US and outside the US. Dennis has also worked for the Berks County Conservancy, now known as Berks Nature | The Nature Place and loved traveling and hiking. He also enjoyed his time in the Peace Corps when he was younger. Dennis is survived by his brothers: Anthony B. III, husband of Ann T., James F., husband of Tara, Patrick M., husband of Kathy, all of Berks Co.; and his sisters, Colleen M. Sherman, wife of Guff, Kathleen R. Rearden, wife of Dave, both of Soldotna, AK, Cynthia A. Kelsey, wife of Gary and Ann L. Zmroczek, wife of Steve, both of Berks Co.; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Services will be held in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Nature | The Nature Place, 575 St. Bernardine Street, Reading, PA 19607.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Rearden family. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sleep well Dennis.
Cindy Rohrbach
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dearest Cindy and all the family of Dennis,

I am so sorry to read of your brother's-loved one's passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy and know that you will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Love,
Your almost sister-in-law Steph (Homan)
Friend
July 21, 2020
To all of Dennis's brothers, sisters and family. I am so very sorry to hear of Dennis's passing. I will always remember the good times up on Hill road...he will be missed ! You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Joe Cambria
Friend
