Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Dennis P. Schadler, 83, of Mertztown, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was the husband of Hope (Grim) Schadler, they were married 16 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Carole (Miller) Schadler. Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Anna L. (Kern) Schadler. Before retiring, he was an equipment operator at Eastern Industries for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and his cars. Survivors: Wife Hope; children Jeffery and his wife Dawn, Tracy Clay, Christopher and fiancé Jennifer Seip; sister Elaine Seaman; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother David and sister Catherine Miller. Service: Private. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. Memorials can be made to the Kutztown Historical Society, 212 S. Whiteoak St., Kutztown, PA 19530.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
