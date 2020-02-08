|
Dennis Clark Weitzel, 71, of Robesonia, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Leon W. Weitzel and Lillian (Barnett) Weitzel. Dennis was a US Army Veteran, proudly serving his country as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, where he received the rank of Captain. He went on to be employed as a Truck driver for Cambridge Lee of Reading for 22 years. After retiring, Dennis worked part-time at Green Acres Golf Course. Dennis had a strong spirit, and overcame many health issues during his life. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his mother, Lillian, survivors include his children: Jamie M. Malloy, wife of Jason of York and Craig Englehart, husband of Danelle L. of Womelsdorf. Also surviving are grandchildren: Nicholas R. and Cassandra L. Englehart and Neala L. and Fionn T. Malloy; sisters: Linda F. Cekelic, wife of Andrew J. and Geraldine E. Seese, widow of Robert R. Seese; 4 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 12-2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospice Unit 1-4B, 1700 S. Lincoln St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020