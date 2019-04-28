Dennis P. Wood, 65, of Bethlehem, best known as Woody, passed away on April 22nd after a short battle with cancer in St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Patrick R. and Anne J. (Corotto) Wood. Dennis was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS Independence CV-62 as a yeoman for Attack Squadron VA-66, the Waldos. Most recently, he was employed in the automotive and truck sales industry.

He was a devoted father, friend, and role model for his two sons. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed playing golf, gardening, good food and most of all spending time with his granddaughter.

Surviving are two sons and their wives, Sean P. and Amy L. Wood, Reading, Pa.; Ryan P. and Chrystal L. Wood,

Huntingdon, Pa.; one brother, James T. Wood,

Wyomissing, Pa.; two nieces, Candace A. Kayhart, Byron, Minn.; and Heather N. Wood, Sinking Spring, Pa.; one AMAZING granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Wood.

Funeral services and burial will be private. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.

