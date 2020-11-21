Derek Kulp, Sr. Derek Kulp, Sr., 45, of Butler, PA, passed away Friday, November 20 at his residence. Derek was born in Reading, PA on November 20, 1975, a son of Joan (Godfrey) Dean, of Temple, PA and the late Richard B. Kulp. He worked as a Painter for various companies. Derek loved fishing and the outdoors. Derek is survived by three sons Derek L. Kulp, Jr., of Rochester, PA; Bailey R. Kulp, of Stony Creek, PA; Gavin M. Kulp of Douglassville, PA.. Derek is also survived by a sister, Erin L. Kulp, of Birdsboro, PA; and two brothers, Joey, husband of Julie Whitmoyer, of Swedesboro, NJ; Donald Whitmoyer, of Temple, PA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services to be announced on our website at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
