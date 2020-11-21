1/2
Derek Kulp Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derek Kulp, Sr. Derek Kulp, Sr., 45, of Butler, PA, passed away Friday, November 20 at his residence. Derek was born in Reading, PA on November 20, 1975, a son of Joan (Godfrey) Dean, of Temple, PA and the late Richard B. Kulp. He worked as a Painter for various companies. Derek loved fishing and the outdoors. Derek is survived by three sons Derek L. Kulp, Jr., of Rochester, PA; Bailey R. Kulp, of Stony Creek, PA; Gavin M. Kulp of Douglassville, PA.. Derek is also survived by a sister, Erin L. Kulp, of Birdsboro, PA; and two brothers, Joey, husband of Julie Whitmoyer, of Swedesboro, NJ; Donald Whitmoyer, of Temple, PA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services to be announced on our website at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved