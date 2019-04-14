Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek Reigner.

Derek C. Reigner, 66, of Bechtelsville, died on April 11, 2019.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of June (Rothenberger) Reigner, of Frederick Living, and the late Harold "Pete" Reigner, who died in 2016. Derek was a graduate of

Kutztown University with a degree in education. He

received a master's degree equivalency from the Commonwealth of PA. He was a teacher in the Upper Perkiomen Middle School from 1977 to 2007. Derek was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pennsburg. He had a passion for history, especially PA Dutch history and volunteered at the Schwenkfelder Library.

Derek was keenly interested in genealogy. He authored a book about his family heritage. He enjoyed antiques and

especially old books.

Along with his mother, Derek is survived by his siblings: Peter and his wife, Maribeth, of Palm; Kyle and his wife, Joanne, of Pennsburg; and Cheryl, wife of Wayne Dubs, of Green Lane; and eight nieces and nephews.

All are invited to gather with the family from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St.,

Pennsburg with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Derek will be interred in St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Pennsburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either the Schwenkfelder Library, 105

Seminary St., Pennsburg, PA 18073; or the Reading

Hospital Foundation, Sixth & Spruce Sts., West Reading, PA 19611 to support the treatment of behavioral health

patients. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.



