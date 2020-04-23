Reading Eagle Obituaries
Derk N. Fronheiser Obituary
Derk “Rusty” N. Fronheiser Derk “Rusty” N. Fronheiser, 65 of West Lawn, passed away from a very short battle with pancreatic cancer on April 20th in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Twp. He was the husband and best friend of Barbara J. “Bobbi” (Hatt) Fronheiser who loved and supported him during 25 great years of marriage. From Kutztown, PA, he was the son of the late Neil R. and Delores M (Martis) Fonheiser. Derk was a US Air Force Veteran who also worked for many years as an Inspector and later retired from Dana Corp. when they closed the facility in 2000. Surviving in addition to his wife is one adoring daughter, Joy L. wife of Cesar J. Ortega, Reading; sisters, Kim Mittl, Mesa, AZ, and Tracy Arnold, Kutztown, PA. in addition to six sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law in the Hatt family. He also had two grandsons, Zachary Williams, and Elijah Ortega that he could not have been any more proud of. Rusty was a lifetime member at the West Lawn Quoting Club, the Sinking Spring V.F.W. Post 6150, and the West Wyomissing Fire Company which he could be found at any given time. He also enjoyed a game of golf on his Saturday rounds with his good friends Doug, Rodney and Ken. They would travel to various courses around the county and beyond, to enjoy that special time with his friends on the links. There was always plenty of laughter and always the friendly wagers which were settled at the 19th hole. Memorial services will be planned at a later date with burial to be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Online condolences, photos and memories can be shared at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
