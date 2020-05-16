DeVere Owen Lichtenwalner, 92, of Blandon, PA, formerly of Lincoln Drive, passed away at 2:21 PM, Wednesday, May 13 at Keystone Villa. DeVere was born in Tatamy, PA on November 10, 1927, a son of the late Anna (Ott) and Clarence Lichtenwalner. He was the widower of Kathleen Louise (Hagen) Lichtenwalner. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Reading, PA 19601. DeVere earned 2 Bachelor degrees, a Bachelors of Accounting degree from Penn State and a Bachelors degree in Education from East Stroudsburg University. He served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt, in the Korean War. He alter worked as a Field Auditor at Travelers Insurance for 33 years retiring in 1990. DeVere is survived by six daughters, Kimberly, wife Joseph Cannon, of Reading, PA. Sharon, wife of Thomas Shearer, of Birdsboro, PA; Holly Shaffer, of Sinking Spring, PA; Janet Mellwig, of Tatamy, PA; Dawn Dunn, of Bethlehem, PA; and Gwendolyn Lichtenwalner, of Nazareth, PA. DeVere is also survived by a sister, june Smith, of Bethlehem, PA; and a brother, Hale Lichtenwalner, of Nazareth, PA; Hand by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren He was predeceased by a sister Mary Freese and brother Richard Hagen. Private Viewing will be held at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA Services are private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran’s Making a Difference 2412 Spring St West Lawn, PA 19609. Internment private at the convenience of the family Forest Hills Memorial Park Mt. Penn, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.