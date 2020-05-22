DeVere Owen Lichtenwalner DeVere Owen Lichtenwalner, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 13th at Keystone Villa Fleetwood. He was the widower of Kathleen Louise (Hagen) Lichtenwalner. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reading, DeVere earned Bachelor’s degrees from Penn State and East Stroudsburg University. He served in the U.S. Army as Sgt. during the Korean War. Dee was employed by Travelers Insurance Company for 33 years as a Field Auditor. He is survived by three daughters, Kimberly, wife of Joseph Cannon, Reading, PA; Holly Shafer of Sinking Spring, PA and Sharon, wife of Thomas Shearer, Birdsboro, PA. DeVere is also survived by four sisters, June Smith and Dawn Dunn of Bethlehem, PA; Janet Mellwig of Tatamy, PA; Gwendolyn Lichtenwalner of Nazareth, PA and a brother, Hale Lichtenwalner of Nazareth, PA; and by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Internment with full military honors is private at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements by John P. Feeney Funeral Home,. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 0. Full Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.