Devon A. (Myers) Messner Devon A. (Myers) Messner, 40, of Mt. Penn and Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was the wife of Michael B. Messner. Born in Reading, Devon was the daughter of James Myers of Coatsville and Doreen (Pugliese) Myers of Exeter. Devon was a 1999 Graduate of Antietam High School and Delaware College of Art and Design. She was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church and was a Graphic designer for Siegel Distributing Co. Devon is survived by one daughter Marina, one son Michael, one sister Sarah Eveland wife of PJ, of Exeter and one brother Christopher husband of Victoria, of MD. She is also survived by many close friends she considered family. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc 2100 Perkiomen Ave. Mt Penn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be set up for Marina and Michael. Please bring your favorite photo of Devon and please leave a loving memory on the back for the family. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com