1/1
Devon A. Messner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devon A. (Myers) Messner Devon A. (Myers) Messner, 40, of Mt. Penn and Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was the wife of Michael B. Messner. Born in Reading, Devon was the daughter of James Myers of Coatsville and Doreen (Pugliese) Myers of Exeter. Devon was a 1999 Graduate of Antietam High School and Delaware College of Art and Design. She was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church and was a Graphic designer for Siegel Distributing Co. Devon is survived by one daughter Marina, one son Michael, one sister Sarah Eveland wife of PJ, of Exeter and one brother Christopher husband of Victoria, of MD. She is also survived by many close friends she considered family. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc 2100 Perkiomen Ave. Mt Penn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be set up for Marina and Michael. Please bring your favorite photo of Devon and please leave a loving memory on the back for the family. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved