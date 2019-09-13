Home

Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 372-5454
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Devontae Bradley Obituary

Devontae Bradley was born sleeping on May 2, 2019, to his parents, Lauren Nellinger and Marquis Bradley, at the

Reading Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Lauren; and siblings, Mireya and Kahmya Williams, Janasia and Marquis Bradley. His grandparents, Cynthia Iaccarino, Joann Jones and Duane Bradley; uncles, Stephen Skinner and Tyrice Bradley; aunts, Deanna Nellinger, Radarra Mclendon; cousin, Jasmine Bradley.

He was welcomed in heaven by his father; and sister,

Vanessa Bradley; grandfather, Eugene Nellinger; and great- grandparents.

Services will be held Sept. 17th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at

Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front St., Reading, PA, 19601.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
