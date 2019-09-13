|
|
Devontae Bradley was born sleeping on May 2, 2019, to his parents, Lauren Nellinger and Marquis Bradley, at the
Reading Hospital.
He is survived by his mother, Lauren; and siblings, Mireya and Kahmya Williams, Janasia and Marquis Bradley. His grandparents, Cynthia Iaccarino, Joann Jones and Duane Bradley; uncles, Stephen Skinner and Tyrice Bradley; aunts, Deanna Nellinger, Radarra Mclendon; cousin, Jasmine Bradley.
He was welcomed in heaven by his father; and sister,
Vanessa Bradley; grandfather, Eugene Nellinger; and great- grandparents.
Services will be held Sept. 17th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at
Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front St., Reading, PA, 19601.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019