Diana Dundore

Diana (Faye) Dundore, 80, of Sinking Spring, died Friday June 26 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Luke W. Dundore. Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Klepper and Amelia (Speicher) Klepper. A member of West Lawn United Methodist Church she was a loving wife, mother, grammie, sister and neighbor. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Dundore) Latham, wife of Roger Latham of Cincinnati, OH, and Tabitha (Dundore) Hoppman wife of Rick Hoppman of Shillington; her grandchildren, Michael Latham, Sarah Latham and Megan Hoppman; and five sisters. Services will be held at a date and time to be announced in West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave, Reading, PA 19609. Interment will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter in memory of Diana Faye Dundore, 321 Norristown Road - Suite 260 - Ambler, PA 19002. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.