Diana A. Kohl, 60, formerly of Shillington, passed away April 30, 2019, in the Reading Hospital where she was a patient.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Carlo and Nicolina (Ninetto) Antonini.

Diana loved the beach and being outside in the sun,

enjoying the weather.

She is survived by her son, Shannon M. Kohl, companion to Rachel Sutherly, Sinking Spring; her sister, Lili, wife of Scott Hoffmaster, Flying Hills; and her nieces, Erika and

Lisa Hoffmaster.

A Celebration of Diana's Life will be held at a date to be announced.

A Celebration of Diana's Life will be held at a date to be announced.

Please remember Diana by making a contribution to the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave., Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Kohl family.




