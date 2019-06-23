Diana Lynn Showalter, 56, of Exeter Twp., passed away in ManorCare Laureldale, after a lengthy illness on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Born in Reading on January 14, 1963, she was a daughter of Fern Iona (Derr) Showalter and the late Gerald Sheridan Showalter, Sr. She was an Exeter High School graduate. She was employed with Godiva as a candy packer for 15 years. Diana graduated from Berks Technical Institute in

Wyomissing, and online schooling. She last worked with Exeter Healthways.

In addition to her mother, Fern, of Exeter Twp., Diana is survived by her brother, David A. Showalter and his wife, Terry Hansell-Showalter, of Newport Richey, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Catherine A. (Lubas) Showalter, of Exeter Twp.; her two nephews, Joel Showalter, of Katy, Texas; and Kyle Showalter, of Oley, Pa., and their children: Gavin, Owen, Emma, Piper and Stella Showalter.

In addition to her father, Gerald, Sr., Diana is pre-deceased by her brother, Gerald Sheridan Showalter, Jr.

A Celebration of Life service for Diana will be

Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home on

Wednesday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Diana will be inurned with her father in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.AumansInc.com.



