Diane M. Boyer, 72, formerly of Reading, passed away suddenly the afternoon of March 29, 2019.

Born July 23, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Elmer C. and Mildred A. (Miller) Boyer.

Surviving Diane are her niece, Lynn D., wife of Lee P. Shoffler, of Lancaster; and her nephews: Bruce A., husband of Tammy L. Kemmerer, of Temple, Thomas B., husband of Pamela L. Kemmerer, of Mohrsville, and Steven D.,

husband of Cristina I. Boyer, of Las Vegas. Also surviving are Diane's great-nephews: Cody A. Kemmerer, Andrew P. Shoffler, Nicholas A. Shoffler and Princeton B. Boyer;

Diane's god-daughter, Laurie J., wife of Andrew L. Moyer, of Hamburg, and their son, Riley Moyer.

Diane is predeceased by her brother, Elmer L. "Butch" Boyer, who is survived by his widow, Norma J. Boyer, of Akron; and her sister, Carole L. (Boyer) Kemmerer, who is survived by her widower, Roland M. Kemmerer, of

Blandon.

She graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School and went on to work as a billing clerk at Bachman's and later at Boscov's.

Diane was a fan of NASCAR, especially of Tony "Smoke" Stewart. She loved Elvis. Diane also was an avid Phillies fan and collector of baseball cards. She enjoyed bowling, and her favorite Disney character was Donald Duck. Her family will remember her as a person who would drop anything to help anybody in need.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, April 9, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Contributions in Diane's memory can be offered to

Phillies Charities Inc., One Citizens Bank Way,

Philadelphia, PA 19148. Condolences to her family may be offered at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.



