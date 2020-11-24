1/1
Diane Elizabeth Hall
Diane Elizabeth (Wick) Hall Diane Elizabeth (Wick) Hall, 74, passed away November 23, 2020 peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her Reading residence. She was the wife of Robert C. Hill. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Weinhold) Wick. Diane was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She was employed by Reading Hospital, Loomis Company, Easter Seals and Boscov’s as a secretary. A true fighter with a giant spirit to match Diane was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother; her friendly personality, caring nature and love of her family will be greatly missed. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Matthew Hall, Reading, Andrew, husband of Kerlys Hall, Fort Pierce, FL and Shannon, wife of Patrick Schappell, West Grove and four grandchildren: Maya Hall, Ethan Hall, Patrick Schappell, II and Sean Schappell. She was predeceased by her son Jamie Hall in 1981. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
