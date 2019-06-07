Diane Endy, 62, of Reading, fondly known as Aunt Dee Dee, passed away on May 31, 2019.

Diane was the daughter of the late Harrison Endy, Marie (Meck) (Endy) Heller and step-father, William R. Heller.

Diane was employed by St. Joseph Medical Center,

Reading, for over 40 years as a nurse where she poured bountiful care and compassion to her patients.

She was predeceased by brother, Barry Endy; and sister, Barbara Abraham.

She is survived by sister, Linda M. Bagenstose; and

brother, William R. Heller Jr. Also surviving are nieces: Susan Dieter, wife of Christopher Dieter, Barbara Daubenspeck, wife of Todd Daubenspeck, Jessica Heller; and nephews: Brian Bagenstose, Barry Endy Jr., husband of Beth Endy, and Jeffrey Heller. She is also survived by 11 great-nieces and -nephews: Mary, Peyton, Barbara,

Christopher, Morgan, Emma, Joshua, Owen, Joey,

Cameron and Hailey.

Diane will be remembered for her love of family, kind and gentle nature, as well as her unconditional love,

forgiveness, and positive attitude toward life.

In lieu of flowers, Diane requested memorial donations be made in her memory to RettSyndrome.org, helping to aid in research and raise awareness for her great-niece, Emma Dieter.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements.




