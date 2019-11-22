Home

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Diane Anita (Putt) Impink Diane Anita (Putt) Impink, 76, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Berks Heim. She was the wife of Thomas M. Impink, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage on Sept. 15th. Diane, a daughter of the late Harold “Jake” and Helen (Keim) Putt, was born in West Reading. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Michele M. Impink, and Michael T. Impink, both at home; a sister, Cheryl L. Delp, Wernersville; two brothers, Harold P. “Buzz” Putt, Womelsdorf, and Charles W. Putt, Sr., Bethel; and a sister in law, Desiree Kantner Putt, Robesonia. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob D. and Andrew N. Putt. She was a 1960 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School. She was part of the 1st graduating class of Reading Area Community College. Having graduated in 1973. She was the owner of Memories, a vintage clothing, jewelry, and antiques sales business, for over 35 years until she became sick earlier this year. This business was her life’s work and passion and how she came to make many connections with people in the community. She was also an appraiser that was well known and respected by her peers. Diane was also involved with the Association of Children with Learning Disabilities. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Nov. 30th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9-11:00 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
