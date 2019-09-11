Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
Diane Kauffman Obituary

Diane Kauffman, 76, of Temple, passed away on

September 7, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her

loving family.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Guldin and Kathryn V. Miller. Diane worked at Western Electric/AT&T as a microchip manufacturer for 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, watching movies and TV shows; some of her favorites were, The Sandlot and

Ridiculousness, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Diane is survived by her children, Charles Kauffman,

loving companion of Diane Madera, of Temple; and David Kauffman, loving companion of Cindy Izzette, of Temple. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Michael Kauffman, husband of Jennifer, of Exeter; Bradley Kauffman, husband of Amber, of Reading; Zachary Kauffman, of Temple; and great grandchildren: Blake, Adalyn, Justin and Lincoln. She is preceded in death by her sister, Margie Trumoore. Funeral service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Reading, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., and interment will follow in Alsace

Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
