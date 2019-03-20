Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane (Boyer) Lamm.

Diane M. (Boyer) Lamm, 64, of Stevens, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife Ralph E. Lamm with whom she shared 38 years of marriage on October 4th.

Diane, a daughter of Katharnia (Hammerschmidt) and the late Charles N. Boyer, was born in Reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Jason G. Lamm, husband of Beth, Mt. Wolf; a daughter, Jessica R. Lamm, Lancaster; a brother, Charles Boyer, husband of Pauline, Robesonia; and two grandchildren, Owen and Benjamin Lamm.

She was a 1972 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and last worked for GS Sensors in Ephrata.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22nd, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Girls on the Run, Lancaster, P.O. Box 262, Landisville, PA 17538. Online condolences may be made at

